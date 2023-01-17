Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.1 %

PWR stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.18. 3,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

