Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,742 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. 22,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.