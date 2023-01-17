Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.85. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.