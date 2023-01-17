Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

ROK traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $285.41. 3,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $328.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.88.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

