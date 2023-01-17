Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.13. The company had a trading volume of 461,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,531,084. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.