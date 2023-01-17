Persistence Market Cap Reaches $91.28 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $91.28 million and $491,172.72 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002976 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003122 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00433915 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.38 or 0.30448465 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00749957 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 161,983,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,683,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
