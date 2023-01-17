Perth Mint Gold Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,975.48 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $1,929.22 or 0.09115495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.31 million and $1,975.48 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,196 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

