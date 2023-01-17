Peter Southby Buys 8 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($22.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($182.55).

On Thursday, December 15th, Peter Southby bought 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($22.94) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($183.53).

On Tuesday, November 15th, Peter Southby bought 27 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($22.94) per share, with a total value of £507.60 ($619.40).

EMIS Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,876 ($22.89) on Tuesday. EMIS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,116 ($13.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,918 ($23.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,873.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,871.63.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

