Piper Sandler Trims Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price to $217.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHRD. TheStreet upgraded Chord Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $134.29 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). Chord Energy had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 28.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,713,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,662,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,523 shares in the company, valued at $31,713,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chord Energy stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,071,000. Chord Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chord Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

