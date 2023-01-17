PlatonCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $7.90 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and approximately $7.90 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

