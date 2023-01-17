Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $160.18 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $160.18 million and $2.89 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00408811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018596 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

