Polymath (POLY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.26 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $162.07 million and $3.26 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00411564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001348 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00018761 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17597348 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,418,617.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars.

