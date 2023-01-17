Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Up 1,251.1% in December

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 1,251.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Pono Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PONO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. Pono Capital has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pono Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Pono Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pono Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

