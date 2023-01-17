PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $35.54 on Friday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PRA Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.