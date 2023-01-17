Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.03 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 391,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

