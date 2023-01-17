Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$161.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.71 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 390,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,299. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progress Software by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

