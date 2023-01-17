Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.23 million. Progress Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.04-$1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,299. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

