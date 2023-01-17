Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Boosted by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. 23,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,178. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

