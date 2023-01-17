Prometeus (PROM) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00021374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $87.47 million and $598,752.73 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

