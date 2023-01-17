ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.96) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.07) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.31 ($10.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €6.44 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of €14.67 ($15.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

