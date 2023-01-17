ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBSFY. UBS Group upped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.57) to €11.00 ($11.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.74) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.91) to €8.90 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 31,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,603. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

