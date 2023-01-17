Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospector Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prospector Capital stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 286,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PRSRW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 41,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.