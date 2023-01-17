PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading 6.7% Higher

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 165,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 40,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

PureBase Stock Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About PureBase

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

