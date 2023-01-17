Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 1,143.7% in December

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 1,143.7% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

PPT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 184,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,817. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

