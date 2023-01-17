PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Shares Up 11%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Rating) shares shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. 335,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

The company has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a PE ratio of -154.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.07, for a total value of C$42,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,500 shares in the company, valued at C$541,144.60.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

