Qtum (QTUM) Trading 15% Higher This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $252.27 million and $37.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00011299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.02 or 0.07451438 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00082460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00058015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,498,107 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.