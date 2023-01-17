Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,600 shares, a growth of 205.4% from the December 15th total of 727,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Quálitas Controladora Price Performance
OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Quálitas Controladora has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $4.78.
About Quálitas Controladora
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quálitas Controladora (QUCOF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.