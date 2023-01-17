Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,600 shares, a growth of 205.4% from the December 15th total of 727,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Quálitas Controladora Price Performance

OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Quálitas Controladora has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

About Quálitas Controladora

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

