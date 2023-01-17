Quantfury Token (QTF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,891.21

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $97.62 million and approximately $69,891.21 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $9.76 or 0.00045733 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.71556995 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $115,322.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

