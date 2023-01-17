Quantum Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,021.78 and approximately $181,055.24 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00232898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,956.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.