QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.12 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $109.12 million and $130,477.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142108 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,898.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

