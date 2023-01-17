RAMP (RAMP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.15 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $5,615.58 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00433163 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.05 or 0.30410812 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00758296 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

