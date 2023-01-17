RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT Raised to €639.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($672.83) to €639.00 ($694.57) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($934.78) to €885.00 ($961.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($521.74) to €470.00 ($510.87) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $666.00.

RTLLF stock opened at $701.75 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $420.00 and a 1 year high of $930.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.93.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

