Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 6.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $72,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

