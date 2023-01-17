RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

