RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.36. 17,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

