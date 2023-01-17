RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,489. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58.

