Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:OGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

