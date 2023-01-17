Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Shares of O stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.