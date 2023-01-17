Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

