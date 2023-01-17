ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $7,343.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00405709 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004695 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

