Reef Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $67.86 million and approximately $46.26 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,173,132,470 coins and its circulating supply is 21,173,087,136 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

