Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Cut by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $721.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $734.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

