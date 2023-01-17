Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $273.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

