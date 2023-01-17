Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $240,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average of $152.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

