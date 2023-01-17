Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,496 shares of company stock worth $6,457,630. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.22. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.