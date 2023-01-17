Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,742 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $366.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $434.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

