Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 299 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,789 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

