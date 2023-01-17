Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 364 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $255.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

