Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $147.47 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $147.47 million and $29.57 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002738 BTC on major exchanges.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem."

