Request Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $105.34 million and $4.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00042110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00233528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10301836 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,982,243.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

