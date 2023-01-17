Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.42 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $103.42 million and $3.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00041799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10301836 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,982,243.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.