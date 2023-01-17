Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 17th (AAL, AAVVF, AIAGY, BIREF, BOSSY, BTEGF, CPG, CRLFF, CVE, DALXF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 17th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $19.00.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($76.09) to €79.00 ($85.87). Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$12.75 to C$10.50.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22). Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €116.00 ($126.09) to €110.00 ($119.57). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $70.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$76.00.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.64).

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 6,100 ($74.44) to GBX 6,550 ($79.93).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €8.80 ($9.57) to €11.00 ($11.96). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,040 ($12.69).

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($38.04) to €32.00 ($34.78). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $32.00.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,153 ($14.07).

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 70 to CHF 79. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$26.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from 142.00 to 151.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from 435.00 to 430.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

